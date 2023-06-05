Allen County opts in to receive state health funding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – County health officials have agreed to receive state health funding approved by the state earlier this year.

Lawmakers approved the funding in April, with Governor Holcomb signing it into law the next month. It calls for $75 million to be provided for local health departments in 2024 and $150 million in 2025.

The county had to opt in to receive the funding, which will increase the per-capita health funding in the county from $6 to about $30.

In addition to providing funding for regular programs, the legislation also outlines other public services, including child fatality review, tobacco prevention and cessation, and maternal and child health programming.