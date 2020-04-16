Allen County nursing homes to decide when or if to announce COVID-19 cases

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If the coronavirus is found at an Allen County nursing home or assisted living facility, you may never know.

Health officials announced during a teleconference with the media yesterday that they’re leaving it entirely up to the operators of those facilities on whether or not to reveal any COVID-19 cases.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report getting reports from people who claim to have loved ones at facilities with cases, but that info is not being confirmed by local or state officials.

The Life Care Center of Fort Wayne announced last week that one resident and one staffer had tested positive for the contagious disease.