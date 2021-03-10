Allen County moves to blue on the state’s COVID-19 map

STATEWIDE (WOWO): Allen County has moved to blue on the state’s color-coded COVID-19 map.

The shift to blue from yellow on the map comes as the Indiana Department of Health updated their coronavirus dashboard with the latest case numbers on Wednesday. The state reported 863 new positive cases and 16 additional deaths, which occurred between April 13, 2020 and March 9, 2021.

Allen County is at 93 cases per 100,000 residents and has a 7-day positivity rate of 4.1 percent.

A total of 61 counties are blue on the map, 30 counties are in yellow and Tipton County is the lone county in orange.

You can view the full map and dashboard here.

The Allen County Department of Health tells WOWO News that there are currently no local public health restrictions in place. The county must stay blue for two consecutive weeks before state restrictions change. If the county stays blue next week, gatherings can be a maximum of 250 people and facilities can operate at no more than 100 percent capacity.