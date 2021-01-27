Allen County loosening COVID-19 restrictions today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County’s Health Commissioner is loosening some COVID-19-related restrictions today.

That’s what Dr. Matthew Sutter tells WOWO News:

“The restaurant and bar restrictions will be coming off,” he says, promising more details to come later today in a press release.

Sutter says it’s because Allen County has now gone two weeks outside of the “red” zone on Indiana’s COVID-tracking map.

An earlier report stated that restrictions on places like restaurants, bars, and gyms would be eased, and a local curfew on restaurants and bars would also go away.