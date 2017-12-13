Allen County legislative priorities include opioids, development costs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County government officials have laid out their legislative priorities for next year.

Jail overcrowding and the opioid epidemic are at the forefront of the things the County hopes the General Assembly will work with them on in 2018.

The News-Sentinel reports County officials met with lawmakers earlier this week and are hoping that Governor Holcomb’s plan to attack the opioid epidemic – which affects an estimated 40,000 county residents at least – will lead to increased penalties for drug dealers and an expansion of treatment options.

They’re also asking for an increase in reimbursements for housing low-level felony offenders, as well as a study to look into using “impact fees” to offset development costs. Lawmakers’ next session starts January 2nd.