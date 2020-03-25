Allen County jobless claims spike

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The number of those filing for unemployment benefits for the first time in Allen County was in the thousands last week.

According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, more than 3,500 Allen County residents made initial claims.

That’s up almost 3,700% from the same time period last year, as workers scramble for benefits in the wake of Governor Eric Holcomb’s “stay at home” order that has closed all except “essential” businesses. The move was made to try and slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

The Journal Gazette reports that while some local employers, including Vera Bradley, have announced plans to pay employees for at least part of the shutdown, others are not so lucky.