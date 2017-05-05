Allen County issues high water update

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): As of 3:30 p.m., the Allen County Highway Department reports the following county highways affected by high water:
·Amber Rd. < > Branning Rd. & Redding Rd. high water
·Bostic Rd. < > S. Anthony Blvd. Ext. & US 27
·Branstrator Rd. < > Hamilton Rd. & Yoder Rd.
·Branstrator Rd. < > Lwr. Huntington Rd. & Yohne Rd. ** Closed
·Brindle Rd. < > Branstrator Rd. and Coverdale Rd.
·Ellison Rd. < > Branstrator Rd. & US 24
·Ferguson Rd. < > Branstrator Rd. & Coverdale Rd.
·Flatrock Rd. < > Lortie Rd. & Morgan Rd. ** Closed
·Grotrian Rd. < > Hoagland Rd. & S. Co. Line Rd.
·Hamilton Rd. < > Harbor Rd. & Smith Rd.
·Hoffman Rd. < > Franke Rd. & Minnich Rd.
·Hoffman Rd. @ Wilson Rd.
·Homestead Rd. N of Branning Rd. – signed
·Houk Rd. < > Maples Rd. & Rohrbach Rd. ** Closed (intersection @ Rohrbach Rd. is washed out)
·Lafayette Ctr. Rd. < > Branstrator Rd. & Coverdale Rd.
·Lortie Rd. < > Lincoln Hwy. & Paulding Rd. ** Closed
·Maples Rd. @ Wilson Rd.
·Marion Ctr. Rd. < > US 27 & Winchester Rd.
·Morgan Rd. < > Castleman Rd. & Paulding Rd. ** Closed
·Parrot Rd < > Maplecrest & Hartzell Rd ** Closed
·Paulding Rd < > Morgan & State Line Rd ** Closed
·Rohrbach Rd. < > Franke Rd. & Houk Rd. ** Closed (intersection @ Houk Rd. is washed out)
·Sampson Rd. < > Hoffman Rd. & Maples Rd.
·S. Co. Line Rd. < > US 27 & Winchester Rd.
·Ternet Rd. < > Tillman Rd. & Maples Rd.
·Whittern Rd. < > Flatrock Rd. & Monroeville Rd.
·Grisamer <> Felger & US 33 – CLOSED
·Arcola Rd <> Yellow River & O’Day Rd – HIGH WATER
·Lake Everett <> North Shore & Butt Rd- HIGH WATER
·Cook Rd <> Butt Rd & Felger Rd- CLOSED
·Fogel Rd <> N. County Line & McComb Rd – CLOSED
·Griffin Rd <> Hollopeter & Auburn Rd – HIGH WATER
·Woods Rd <> Hand & Huntertown City Limits – HIGH WATER
·Wappes Rd <> Hathaway & Harvey Rd – HIGH WATER
·Wappes Rd from Greenwell to McComb Rd – HIGH WATER
·Tonkel Rd from Garman to No. County Line – HIGH WATER
·Carroll Rd from Johnson to Valentine Rd – HIGH WATER
·Carroll Rd from Johnson to Hand Rd – HIGH WATER
In addition, the Highway Department’s north and south barns are offering citizens free sand and fill-them-yourself sandbags. The bags and sand will be available over the weekend at the north facility located at 2234 Carroll Road. Gates at the south facility located at 8317 East Tillman Road will close at 5 p.m. Friday. Sandbags are available on a first-come basis and you will need to bring your own shovel.