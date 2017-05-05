Allen County issues high water update

In addition, the Highway Department’s north and south barns are offering citizens free sand and fill-them-yourself sandbags. The bags and sand will be available over the weekend at the north facility located at 2234 Carroll Road. Gates at the south facility located at 8317 East Tillman Road will close at 5 p.m. Friday. Sandbags are available on a first-come basis and you will need to bring your own shovel.