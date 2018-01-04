Allen County hits $1 billion permit mark for 2017

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Building permit values surpassed $1 billion for the first time in Allen County for 2017.

The Allen County Building Department says the valuation of building permits totaled $1.032 billion. That easily surpasses the previous high of $931.6 million set back in 2015.

Of the $1 billion total, commercial permit values totaled $632.9 million. Major commercial projects in 2017 included the Parkview Cancer Center, FWCS remodeling projects, the Walmart milk plant, and Project Canal.

Residential permit values finished at $399.1 million.

In total, 26,185 permits were issued in 2017.