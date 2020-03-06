Allen County Health Department launches Coronavirus hotline

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new hotline has been established for questions and concerns about the Coronavirus.

The Allen County Department of Health has announced a hotline to keep the community up to date on the Coronavirus that causes COVID-19, along with a webpage dedicated to the evolving health issue. The hotline is staffed by health department personnel and is active from 8:00 am to 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday at (260) 449-4499.

Allen County has no confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 at this time. – SOQ