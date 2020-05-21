Allen County Health Commissioner position to move to part-time

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Health Commissioner will become a part-time position following the retirement of Dr. Deborah McMahan early next month.

The Allen County Council approved the change Thursday morning in a unanimous vote according to the Journal Gazette.

However, Health Department Administrator Mindy Waldron says that move probably won’t be a permanent solution, adding that there have been only a few applications for the role since McMahan announced her upcoming retirement back in January.

The new part-time role will pay between $40,000 to $60,000, down from the current salary of $164,000. The council also approved a second position for a part-time physician for $65 to $150 per hour.

McMahan is set to retire as health commissioner on June 5 after serving in the role for 20 years.