Allen County Health Commissioner announces Public Health Advisory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Citing a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Allen County, Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter has issued a public health advisory.

“It’s critically important that we not overwhelm our healthcare systems or our healthcare workers,” Sutter says. “Our systems are rapidly filling up with very ill COVID-19 patients. Our healthcare workers are exhausted and have not yet recovered from the last surge in the fall and winter.”

Calling the increase in local cases “alarming,” Sutter made the following recommendations Monday morning:

“Get vaccinated. All three vaccines are safe, effective and remain the most important tool in reducing your personal risk of severe disease and protecting the hospitals and healthcare workers.”

“Wear a mask indoors. Allen County remains an area of HIGH COVID-19 spread and CDC recommends universal masking in areas of high or substantial spread, regardless of vaccination status.” The current level of spread can be visualized here.

“Mask in K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status. While children are at lower risk for hospitalization and death, this is not a benign illness in children. Children under 12 are not eligible for any of the vaccines. Children who are infected can easily spread the disease in their households and are an important driver of overall community spread. Vaccinations and masks are our best tools for keeping schools open this fall. We strongly recommend school boards adopt universal masking in Allen County K-12 schools.”