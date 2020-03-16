Allen County Health Commissioner: COVID-19 present, not included in state tallies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There are 19 coronavirus cases in Indiana so far, but still none in Allen County.

At least, that’s according to the Indiana State Department of Health, but Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan says that might not be accurate.

“There is COVID in our community. It has been here for probably weeks,” she told our Partners in News at ABC 21.

She says it’s not on the official list yet because the criteria for testing is “extremely limited.”

“Because people from many of our neighboring counties come here every day to work, attend events, shop and receive various medical care, it is inevitable we will become aware of additional exposures in our community as the virus spreads,” she adds. “We are working closely with ISDH and the surrounding local health departments to ensure any of our residents potentially exposed are informed and proper steps are taken.”