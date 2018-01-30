Allen County GOP to hold sexual harassment training

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Republican Party leaders in Allen County are taking steps to make sure their candidates don’t get caught up in a sexual harassment scandal.

Allen County GOP Chairman Steve Shine tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 they’re inviting candidates for office to attend a seminar on the “do’s and don’ts”, so they can avoid what has happened to several public figures and celebrities already:

“We have an epidemic in this country with regard to sexual harassment, it is a moral scourge on society,” Shine says.

That seminar will be held on February 24th, and is aimed at not just teaching candidates, but their staff members as well. Allen County councilman Tom Harris and local attorney Sam Bolinger will run the training.