Allen County GOP head tests positive for COVID

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The head of the Allen County Republican Party has tested positive for COVID-19.

Chairman Steve Shine told the Journal Gazette he tested positive last week while on his way to Vice President Mike Pence’s rally at the Fort Wayne International Airport.

Shine was tested by a Secret Service agent who told him to go home.

Shine calls himself “very fortunate” to be displaying no symptoms of the virus, and adds that his work has not been impacted by his quarantine, which is set to end this Saturday.