Allen County given more time to find a location for new jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The County met with the Federal judge in the case on Thursday.

The Journal Gazette reports that attorney Ted Storer, who represents the county commissioners, said the county is concerned that they won’t get zoning approval needed to build at the Adams Center road location. He also said that the county has entered into negotiations and had appraisals started for two properties with there being another, third potential site.

Of those sites, two are outside of the city and the sites are located on the east, west, and south sides of Fort Wayne, with the south location being near another municipal property. The next hearing in the case is set for December 16.

Allen County Commissioners released the following statement:

“We are pleased that the federal court recognized the difficult situation in which our community finds itself regarding jail site selection. We are grateful to have the additional 90 days the court has provided to continue analyzing potential locations. As directed, we will move forward with reasonable deliberate haste while also balancing the feedback we have received from the community.”