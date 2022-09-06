Allen County fatal crash victim identified

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A woman who died in an Allen County crash last week has been identified.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says they were called at 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 2 to a crash at the intersection of US 30 and Franke Road. Tammy Berger, 48 of Shelby, Michigan, died in that crash.

The crash involved a semi truck and a pickup truck. Berger was the front seat passenger in the pickup truck, which was struck by the semi.

Her cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries, and her manner of death was ruled an accident.

The incident is still under investigation.