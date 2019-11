ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): It’s almost time for Allen County residents to pay their fall property tax bills.

Allen County Treasurer William Royce says fall property tax payments must be made to the Treasurer’s Office or postmarked by Tuesday, November 12th.

The Treasurer’s Office will be closed Monday for Veterans Day.

The fall bill was mailed along with the spring bill earlier this year. If you’ve misplaced it, you can print out a new one, or just pay it, at AllenCountyTreasurer.US.