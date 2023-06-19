Allen County Fair Begins Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Fair starts Tuesday. This year’s edition is happening about a month earlier than in decades past. According to The Journal Gazette, Michelle Love who serves on Allen County Fairgrounds Board of Directors says the change was made in order to avoid conflict with the Indiana State Fair.

The state fair expanded to 18 days in 2021, an in many cases overlapped with the county fair, which meant families had to decide between the two. June also has better weather, and the fair has a professional-level rodeo again. Fair officials also say that the fair will remain in June for the next five years.

More information about this years’ fair can be found here. The Fair runs through next Sunday.