Allen County Fair begins tomorrow

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The 28th Annual Allen County Fair kicks off Tuesday, July 25 and will last until Sunday, July 30.

The fair includes 4-H festivities, a food court, carnival rides, and each day has a specific theme.

Tuesday, July 25 – Ag Day Includes unique events like the Lutheran Air Landing and Tour, a Youth Talent Contest and The Band Trinity with Tom Kennerk and Chris Baldwin.

Wednesday, July 26 – Home and Family Arts / Senior Day Watch the Apple Jack Cloggers, and Redneck and Rickshaw Races.

Thursday, July 27 – Kids Day Kids Day includes Kids Dollar Day, with $1 carnival rides. Also, attend the Cookie Stacking Contest and the Hot Air Balloon Glow.

Friday, July 28 – Family Fun Day Friday includes Color-A-Tree or Pillow Case, the Kiddie Tractor Pull and Farmer Olympics.

Saturday, July 29 – Family Fun Day The second Family Fun Day includes unique events like the 4-H BBQ Contest, the Greased Watermelon Contest and the Teen Dance.

Sunday, July 30 – Farmers Care Day The last day of the fair includes Outhouse Races, Kids Water Relay Races and the 4-H Awards Ceremony.



Find the full list of Allen County Fair events at allencountyfairgroundsin.com.

Tickets are $5 at the gate, with children 5 and under free of charge. Free parking on-site.