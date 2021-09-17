Allen County Employees To Get Raise In Pay

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): County government employees will receive a 3% raise next year despite Allen County Council members disagreeing upon who should get the raise at Thursday night’s meeting.

According to the Journal Gazette, Allen County Commissioner Therese Brown started the conversation of moving to a percentage raise instead of a flat rate seen in years past during the council’s annual budget hearing. Along with studying wages, Brown thinks the county would benefit from a subcommittee focused on how employees are paid in general, including paid time off, insurance and other benefits.