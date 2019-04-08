Allen County Department of Health receives grant for naloxone kits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – More naloxone kits will be distributed to community agencies within Allen County to help prevent fatal opioid overdoses.

The Allen County Department of Health has received another grant from the Indiana State Department of Health, which will provide more than 800 kits.

The kits will be distributed to community partners including the Allen County Syringe Services Program, Allen County Community Corrections, Southwest Allen County Fire District and the Woodburn Police Department. The Department will also provide training on its use.

Since the Allen County Department of Health received its first naloxone grant in October 2017, it has distributed more than 1,700 kits.

Between 2016 and 2017, Allen County experienced a 45 percent increase in drug overdose deaths, with 128 people dying in 2017. Non-fatal overdoses also increased from 800 to 1200.

Naloxone kits work by blocking or reversing the effects of opioids.