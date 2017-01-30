Allen County Democrats to choose new leader in March

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): At least one of the local political parties will have new leadership this year.

Allen County Democratic Party Chairman Jack Morris won’t be running for re-election to his post. He was chosen in December 2015 to fill the spot after chairman John Court stepped down. But Morris, a onetime Republican, tells the News-Sentinel he never wanted the job and took it because “someone had to do it.”

Democrats will choose a new chair on March 4th.

On the other side of the aisle, Allen County Republican Chairman Steve Shine definitely wants the job; he’s looking to add another four-year term to his already impressive 24-year tenure.