Allen County Democrats Announce New Downtown Fort Wayne Headquarters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It was announced on Saturday that the Allen County Democratic Party is returning their headquarters to Downtown Fort Wayne. The Journal Gazette Building at 701 S. Clinton St. was previously the ACDP headquarters location in the 1970s and 1980s. Located on the corner of Clinton St. and Main St., ACDP will again hold the best piece of political real estate in Allen County, greeting everyone immediately as they enter downtown.

According to a release, Allen County Democratic leaders feel the new location will centralize ACDP within Allen County and offer increased credibility and visibility within the city to voters, donors, and supporters alike. The office will also provide a convenient location for candidates and volunteers to work and gather, as well as a space for events.