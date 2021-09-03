Allen County COVID cases nearly at 50,000

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Healthcare officials in Allen County have seen almost 50,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

According to the Allen County Health Department, another 306 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, with 120 confirmed PCR cases and 186 antigen cases, bringing the total to 49,918 cases and 717 deaths as of 9am Friday.

Allen County’s 7-day positivity rate is at 11.7%, according to the State Department of Health. 72% of cases statewide are in those under the age of 50.