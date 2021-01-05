Allen County COVID-19 vaccination clinics could begin next week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Vaccination clinics could begin in Allen County as soon as next week.

The details were announced during a Tuesday morning webinar with Greater Fort Wayne involving Allen County Department of Health officials.

Allen County Department of Health Administrator Mindy Waldron says essential personnel could begin in the next week to two weeks. She says they are told in real time who is next to receive vaccinations.

Right now, frontline healthcare workers and first responders are prioritized for vaccination.

The general public won’t be for a couple of months, with the entire process lasting about six months, Waldron says.

Vaccinations will be held at hospitals, pharmacies assisting in long-term care facilities and health departments. Once rolled out in full force, these will be done five days a week by appointment with online registration or a phone line to call.

All vaccines will be free, but insurance information will be gathered. A form of ID along with wearing a mask will be required for the appointment. The second vaccination will be scheduled about four weeks out following the first vaccination for individuals.

Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter says there will be little notice of the vaccine rollout for groups including food service workers or any age groups.