Allen County COVID-19 cases up to four

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two more cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in Allen County, according to the Allen County Department of Health.

No details were released on the two new cases, bringing the total number of known positive infections in Allen County to four.

Due to the anticipated increase in the number of confirmed cases, the Department also says it will not be able to continue providing specific information regarding each individual case.

On a related note, rumors have started to circulate on social media that either Fort Wayne itself or the entire state of Indiana would soon be entering a “lockdown” of sorts. City spokesman John Perlich dismissed that:

“Our office has been made aware that some members of the public are under the assumption that the City of Fort Wayne will be issuing a mandatory shutdown of all activities. That is not true. We continue to stress the importance of social distancing, frequent handwashing, and limiting exposure in public settings. In addition, Mayor Henry is in frequent communication with Governor Holcomb’s office. The State of the Indiana has not issued any type of shelter in place requirements.”