Allen County COVID-19 cases near 6,000

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Allen County is approaching 6,000.

Another 34 Allen County residents tested positive over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases to 5,995 and 198 deaths, according to the Allen County Health Department.

However, that case count includes a total of 337 “probable” cases based on antigen tests, which look for antibodies found in a patient’s bloodstream.

You can find the County’s full report here.

The majority of cases involve those in the 20-29 age group, with those 40-49 being the second-highest number of cases.

According to Johns Hopkins University, as of this morning 87,090 Hoosiers have recovered from COVID-19, while 3,506 have died. The state of Indiana releases daily updates at noon here.