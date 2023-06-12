Allen County Council will not immediately vote on tax increase for new jail

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Council says that they will take more time to consider the proposed tax increase to fund the new Allen County Jail.

At the council’s meeting on June 7 they considered comments from members of the public about the proposed local income tax. The tax would fall under the “Correctional or Rehabilitation Facilities” allocation rate category as outlined in Indiana Code and could not exceed .2%.

County Council plans to consider the proposal at its July meeting.

The following statement was included from Allen County Council President Tom Harris,

“This vote is of great importance to the community requiring our continued due diligence. As elected officials, we represent people who count on us to meet the requirements of the litigation facing the County as well as understanding and considering the needs of the taxpayers of Allen County. There has been continued progress overall in recent months from all parties involved including the Commissioners, Sheriff, Architects and County Council, on this issue. Allowing some additional time, I believe will be beneficial for all involved. Therefore, we will plan to consider the LIT proposal in our July meeting.”