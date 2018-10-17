Allen County Council considering money for New Allen improvements

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A few improvement plans throughout eastern Allen County could get some financial support from the Allen County Council later this week.

The Council is set to consider pledging $400,000 a year from 2019 to 2023 to support a “Rural Revival Regional Development Plan” from the New Allen Alliance, according to the News-Sentinel.

The plan calls for $51-million worth of improvements to parks, trails, and downtown areas in seven different towns.

The money up for a vote tomorrow would go toward a commercial facade grant program, leadership training, improvements to the Cedar Creeks Park Trial, and projects in Harlan and Hoagland.