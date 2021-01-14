Allen County Coroner: manner of deaths undetermined in 2020 house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the manner of deaths for a woman and her two children killed in a 2020 house fire are still undetermined.

The office says they have completed their investigation into the deadly fire that happened in the 3800 block of Chancery Place on Sept. 24.

Janice Ann Williams, 33, and Hazel Olivia Deford, 2, both died from smoke inhalation. Lily Eloise Deford, 11 months, had a cause of death of anoxic brain injury due to smoke inhalation.

Another child survived the fire.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department is continuing its investigation.