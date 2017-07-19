Allen County Coroner issues cause of Gene Ruse’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office has been notified of the death of Gene L. Ruse.

Ruse was found suffering from blunt force injuries in his residence on Homestead Road on July 5.

Ruse was transported from the scene to a local hospital where he remained until his death on July 18 around 7:48 p.m.

An autopsy has been performed and the cause of death has been ruled Multiple Blunt Force Injuries of the Head.

The manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

The death still remains under investigation.