Allen County Coroner identifies two fatal crash victims

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There have been 27 people killed in crashes in Allen County so far this year.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office made that announcement Monday after releasing the identities of two men killed in recent crashes.

One was 24-year-old Keith Yoquelet Jr. of New Haven, who was struck while crossing State Road 930 East in New Haven back on August 15th. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The other was Khieng Khong San, a 31-year-old Fort Wayne man who was involved in a motorcycle crash on I-69 yesterday, south of the 302 exit near US 24, which caused several traffic delays.

Both deaths were ruled accidental.