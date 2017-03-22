Allen County Coroner identifies recent crash victims

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner has released the names and causes of death for two people killed in recent crashes in and around Fort Wayne.

The Coroner’s Office reports that 21-year-old Gage Daniel Linnemeier of Fort Wayne was killed in a crash that happened at US 30 and Felger Road west of Fort Wayne at 2:56pm Tuesday when he drove his sedan into the path of an SUV at the intersection. The cause of death was ruled to be blunt force trauma, and the manner of death is “accident.”

21-year-old Chase Maxwell Warner of Fort Wayne was killed in a crash that happened at 5:38am today in the 3100 block of McComb Road in Huntertown when his vehicle slammed into a barn. His cause of death was ruled to be blunt force trauma and the manner of death is “accident.”

Linnemeier and Warner are respectively the 4th and 5th traffic fatalities for Fort Wayne and Allen County this year.