Allen County Christmas tree recycling program returns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The presents have been opened, and Christmas is over… so what should you do with the tree?

The Allen County Department of Environmental Management says Allen County residents can recycle their live Christmas trees for free between December 26th and January 16th at six different locations throughout the county.

Live trees won’t be accepted with normal garbage collection; you can instead recycle them at the locations found below:

* Fort Wayne Bio-Solids Handling Facility – 6202 Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne

Monday – Friday, 7:00AM – 3:00PM (Closed New Year’s Day)

* North Highway Department Building – 2234 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne

Open daily from dawn to dusk.

* Metea County Park – 8401 Union Chapel Road

Open 9:00AM – 6:00PM daily

* Little River Wetlands Project – 5000 Smith Road

Monday – Saturday, 8:00AM – 4:00PM (Closed 12/26 and New Year’s Day)

* New Haven Utility Shop – 2201 Summit Street, New Haven

Open daily from dawn to dusk.

* Monroeville Water Works Department – 200 Utility Drive, Monroeville

Open daily from dawn to dusk.

Wreaths, garlands, and artificial trees are not accepted. Residents must remove all lights, ornaments, and plastic bags prior to recycling.