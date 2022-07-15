Allen County Board of Health To Vote on New Commissioner Next Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new Allen County Health Commissioner will be voted on next week. The Allen County Board of Health is expected to vote on a new health commissioner Monday, according to the agenda for the board’s meeting. According to The Journal Gazette, the board’s executive hiring committee will report on the interview process and introduce its chosen candidate. The committee will then request the board’s official appointment of the new health commissioner effective Tuesday.

Dr. Matthew Sutter announced his resignation as health commissioner back in April, telling the board he would leave in July. Sutter became the county’s first part-time health commissioner in June 2020 after Dr. Deborah McMahan retired and said he planned to stay in the role until the COVID-19 health emergency phase began to subside.