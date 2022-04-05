Allen County Board of Commissioners respond to jail lawsuit ruling

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Board of Commissioners have released a statement on the ruling issued last week by U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty regarding jail conditions.

They say they are continuing to proactively address many issues set out in the order. Among those, are relieving the jail of inmates through the creation of a Community Corrections Residential Services program, sending inmates to other county jails in the area, and lobbying the Indiana General Assembly to pass legislation allowing judges to resume sentencing low-level felony inmates to state prisons.

They also say that they have commissioned Elevatus Architecture to conduct a space study on Allen County’s entire criminal justice system, including the jail, and conducted a public hearing as a prerequisite to any consideration of constructing a new jail.

Finally, they expressed a desire to work with the court on addressing the problems at the jail. “We intend to continue a collaborative approach with other key criminal justice stakeholders as we work toward filing a plan with Judge Leichty that addresses the jail’s deficiencies.”