Allen County Auditor pitches reduced taxes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Here’s something you don’t hear every day: a government official saying they have too much money.

Allen County Auditor Nick Jordan is asking the Allen County Council if they should consider cutting taxes next year, as they have unseen cash reserves.

The News-Sentinel reports that the County’s property tax revenues are expected to hit $69.5-million in 2019, with other revenues growing to nearly $44-million.

That gives the County about a $6-million cushion of available revenues, and Jordan says if the County doesn’t have projects to spend it on, officials should consider reducing tax rates in some way.