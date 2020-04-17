Allen County and City of Fort Wayne announce continued closure of offices

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne and Allen County will continue to keep office buildings closed.

Citizens Square and the Rousseau Center will remain closed to the public through at least the end of the month. The decision was announced by the Allen County Board of Commissioners and Mayor Tom Henry following Governor Holcomb’s announcement that he will extend the executive order to stay at home for all Hoosiers until May 1.

In addition to Citizens Square, all municipally-owned buildings will remain closed to the public. That includes the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department office, the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, and the Metropolitan Human Relations Commission office.

Fort Wayne Police Department records windows in the Rousseau Centre will still be accessible. The Allen County Courthouse, Courthouse Annex, Bud Meeks Justice Center and Criminal Division Services will be open on a limited basis. Consult the Court’s web site, www.allensuperiorcourt.us/covid19, for information on what proceedings will continue during the emergency.

All county departments under the authority of the Board of Commissioners will continue operating with only essential personnel needed to continue essential government functions. The commissioners have also recommended that other county elected officials and departments not under their authority also limit staff to essential personnel only. There are a number of county services which can be conducted online. A full listing is available through the county’s website at allencounty.us/online.

The City’s website, www.cityoffortwayne.org, contains information about additional closures and how respective divisions and departments in local government are handling the COVID-19 situation to meet the needs of residents and customers and how residents and customers can continue to conduct business with city government.