Allen County 4-H offering dog obedience training workshops

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County 4-H is offering a series of workshops beginning this spring on dog obedience training.

Open to youth in grades 3-12, the workshop teaches young people how to train their family dog to be more obedient. Students will learn how to teach their dogs to heel on a leash, stand for examination, sit, stay and more.

The workshop also teaches about health, care and grooming for dogs.

The 16-week program is $70, and participants much preregister, pay fees and complete their paperwork by February 23.

Meetings will be held on Monday evenings, 6-7 p.m., at the Home Loan Bank Building, Allen County Fairgrounds, 2726 Carroll Road.

Class size is limited, and all dogs must be six months of age or older.

For more information and registration materials, contact Samm Johnson at 481-6826.