Allen, Adams Counties a COVID-19 hotspot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A surge in coronavirus cases is raising flags in Allen and Adams Counties.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health’s online coronavirus dashboard, Allen County’s 7-day average rate of cases testing positive was 13.6% Monday, with Adams County coming in at 21%. That’s the worst in the state.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams appeared on Fort Wayne’s Morning News last week to warn of the rise in cases, saying residents need to take simple preventative steps like hand-washing, social distancing, and wearing face coverings to slow the spread of the disease, which has killed nearly 3,000 Hoosiers so far this year.