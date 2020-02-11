Allegiant to add Fort Wayne-Vegas route

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There’s a new nonstop route coming to the Fort Wayne International Airport.

Discount airline Allegiant announced this morning it’s adding nonstop flights to Las Vegas starting on June 4th. The flights will run twice a week, costing $69 per person for a one-way trip.

“With summer quickly approaching, we know that many leisure travelers are looking to secure their vacation plans,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “These new routes expand our network of affordable, convenient flights and offer vacationers nonstop access to even more popular destinations for their summer adventures.”

That brings the number of nonstop flights out of Fort Wayne to 14. Allegiant offers the most flights out of the Summit City, with destinations including Phoenix, Orlando, Tampa, and Myrtle Beach.

