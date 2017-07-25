Allegiant criticized after stranding passengers in Las Vegas

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Most Fort Wayne fliers are familiar with Allegiant Air, which is one of the airlines that service the Fort Wayne International Airport, but the airline is currently under fire for a situation brewing in Las Vegas, after they allegedly stranded about 200 passengers there.

Fox News reports passengers headed from Vegas to Oklahoma City received a last-minute email Monday, saying their flight had been canceled and another one wouldn’t arrive until Thursday. Passengers say they were offered a $300 check, which would be mailed to them in a little over a week, but that’s not enough.

An Allegiant spokeswoman says mechanical issues were to blame for the decision. If that sounds familiar, it should: a report last November said that Allegiant flights were “four times as likely” to have mechanical problems that force an emergency landing.