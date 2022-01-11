Alleged shooter’s mental health questioned

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana): The man accused of shooting three people at a Fort Wayne gas station in early 2021 may not be mentally fit to stand trial for his crimes.

Joseph Bossard is charged with murdering two people and severely injuring another at a gas station last February. He allegedly got into a shouting match with the victims inside the station, left, then came back and opened fire on them outside.

A panel of medical experts evaluated Bossard recently and said he suffers hallucination, paranoia, and hears voices. The ultimate decision on if he will face a jury will be made by a judge next month.