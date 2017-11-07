Alleged non-compliant sex offender arrested in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An alleged non-compliant registered sex offender was arrested Tuesday morning in Steuben County.

Deputies say Robert R. Ruppert, 35, was arrested and booked into the Steuben County Jail just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after detectives say he failed to report required information within a lawful time period to the registry.

He is facing charges of one count of level 6 felony failure to register as a sex or violent offender and one count of level 5 felony failure to register as a sex or violent offender with a previous conviction.

Ruppert is held on a $5,000 bond.