Alleged Fort Wayne serial rapist pleads guilty Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man pleaded guilty to three counts of rape Thursday.

Marquise Dozier, 22, was arrested in March after he was interviewed and admitted to police he was involved in three rapes.

The day before his arrest, police used fingerprint evidence from one of the scenes to identify Dozier. He was preliminarily charged with three counts of rape, three counts of burglary and one count of battery.

The Journal Gazette reports Dozier pleaded guilty in Allen Superior Court Thursday to the three counts of rape as part of a plea agreement.

Dozier faces up to 72 years in prison. His sentencing hearing is set for September 27.