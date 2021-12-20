Alleged car thief gets added kidnapping charge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):

A man who stole a car in downtown Fort Wayne last month – with a baby in the backseat – has now been charged with kidnapping.

20-year-old Linzey Woods was already in trouble for stealing the car, which was left running outside a Phillips 66 gas station on Washington Blvd. back on November 22nd, but despite him dropping the child off at another gas station soon after, Fort Wayne’s NBC reports he’s still facing a kidnapping charge. Police say that’s because of an interview they did with Woods while he was in custody.

The child’s mother had left it in the car when she went into the Phillips 66 that night because she didn’t want to wake it up.