All ACPL locations reopening today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): All Allen County Public Library locations will reopen on Monday, Feb. 1.

This is due to the county shifting to orange on the state’s color-coded coronavirus map.

The public may brose the collection, pick up holds and use the Genealogy Center and Maker Labs without an appointment. The holds limit will also decrease from 20 items to 10.

Study rooms along with meeting rooms at the main branch will be available by reservation.

Curbside delivery will still be available at all locations with the exception of the Shawnee Branch, with items picked up at the door.

Public computers are available by appointment only.

For branch business hours, click here.

For curbside delivery, click here.