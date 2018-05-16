ALDI recalls almost 35,000 deep fryers due to fire and burn hazards

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – ALDI is recalling approximately 35,000 deep fryers after reports of their heating element overheating, posing fire and burn hazards.

The Consumer Product and Safety Commission reports the Ambiano Mini Deep Fryers were sold at ALDI stores nationwide between February and March 2018.

The products were sold for $15, and come in two colors: red and stainless steel. The fryers also have black lids and metal food baskets.

Recalled products include:

Stainless Steel Ambiano Mini Deep Fryer Barcode number: 20072483

Red Ambiano Mini Deep Fryer Barcode number: 20072490



So far, the company has received three reports of the deep fryers catching on fire, including three reports of minor property damage. So far, no injuries have been reported.

If you own this product, stop using it immediately and return it to your local ALDI store for a full refund.