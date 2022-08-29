Alcohol Believed To Be A Factor In Sunday Night Car VS Train Crash In DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): On Sunday shortly before 10 P.M. in DeKalb County, 55-year-old Carolyn Honaker was traveling in the 4300 block of County Road 61 and drove around the crossing gate of a set of railroad tracks and then collided with an on-coming train. The train was reported to have been moving at approximately 7 MPH at the time of the crash, according to a report from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, however the extent of potential injuries to Honaker are unknown. The incident remains under investigation.