Alcohol believed to be factor in fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police say speed and alcohol may be factors in a fatal overnight crash south of downtown.

Police responded to a crash at the intersection of South Clinton Street and East Pontiac Street just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. When police arrived, a woman was pinned underneath a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity and cause of death have not yet been released. A man also suffered minor injuries.

Police say a man was driving a pickup truck south on Clinton and struck an SUV, ejecting the woman from the SUV. However, officers say they are unsure who had the right of way.

The man was taken to the police station for further questioning following the crash, but no charges have been filed at this time.

The crash is still under investigation.